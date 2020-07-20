All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM

28885 Woodcreek

28885 Woodcreek · No Longer Available
Location

28885 Woodcreek, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the amazing Southern California lifestyle at its fullest, here at one of the most beautiful properties in prestigious guard-gated community of Canyon Crest. This gorgeous home is located at the end of a serene cul-de-sac and offers a highly-upgraded and open floor plan with opulent appointments throughout. Great curb appeal sets the standard as a formal entry with a grand chandelier is an impressive welcome to this lovely home. Natural stone and hardwood floors are perfect additions to formal and informal living areas. The gourmet kitchen offers top-notch stainless steel appliances, including double-wall-ovens, and a center island with cook-top and is open to the family room and an informal dining el. A generously-sized downstairs bedroom is currently used as a home office, and is adjacent to a full bath with step-in shower. Upstairs you will enjoy a gorgeous master suite with a recently remodeled luxurious bathroom, and plenty of closet room, as well as three additional bedrooms, and another full bath. One of the bedrooms has a quaint balcony, and the other which can function as a bonus room, too, has a Murphy bed. The backyard is very private and is nicely landscaped ... the side yard is spacious and can be blocked off for pets. A spacious three-car garage completed this wonderful property. Easy access to all local amenities, including Mission Viejo lake, award-winning schools, parks, outdoor activities, and employment centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28885 Woodcreek have any available units?
28885 Woodcreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28885 Woodcreek have?
Some of 28885 Woodcreek's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28885 Woodcreek currently offering any rent specials?
28885 Woodcreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28885 Woodcreek pet-friendly?
Yes, 28885 Woodcreek is pet friendly.
Does 28885 Woodcreek offer parking?
Yes, 28885 Woodcreek offers parking.
Does 28885 Woodcreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28885 Woodcreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28885 Woodcreek have a pool?
No, 28885 Woodcreek does not have a pool.
Does 28885 Woodcreek have accessible units?
No, 28885 Woodcreek does not have accessible units.
Does 28885 Woodcreek have units with dishwashers?
No, 28885 Woodcreek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28885 Woodcreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 28885 Woodcreek does not have units with air conditioning.
