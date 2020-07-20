28885 Woodcreek

Amenities
Enjoy the amazing Southern California lifestyle at its fullest, here at one of the most beautiful properties in prestigious guard-gated community of Canyon Crest. This gorgeous home is located at the end of a serene cul-de-sac and offers a highly-upgraded and open floor plan with opulent appointments throughout. Great curb appeal sets the standard as a formal entry with a grand chandelier is an impressive welcome to this lovely home. Natural stone and hardwood floors are perfect additions to formal and informal living areas. The gourmet kitchen offers top-notch stainless steel appliances, including double-wall-ovens, and a center island with cook-top and is open to the family room and an informal dining el. A generously-sized downstairs bedroom is currently used as a home office, and is adjacent to a full bath with step-in shower. Upstairs you will enjoy a gorgeous master suite with a recently remodeled luxurious bathroom, and plenty of closet room, as well as three additional bedrooms, and another full bath. One of the bedrooms has a quaint balcony, and the other which can function as a bonus room, too, has a Murphy bed. The backyard is very private and is nicely landscaped ... the side yard is spacious and can be blocked off for pets. A spacious three-car garage completed this wonderful property. Easy access to all local amenities, including Mission Viejo lake, award-winning schools, parks, outdoor activities, and employment centers.