All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 28545 Casanal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
28545 Casanal
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28545 Casanal

28545 Casanal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

28545 Casanal, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautifully remodeled single level home offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on a large lot creating privacy with space and no homes behind this one. This upgraded home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, all new dual paned windows, large living room with cozy brick fireplace which is open great room style to an oversized chef's kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Sliders out to a wrap around backyard with entertaining patio and plenty of space to play! Fantastic location within walking distance to award winning Reilly Elementary, Oso Trail and Pavion Park, as well as, just a short drive to shops, restaurants and Lake Mission Viejo. Gardener is included with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28545 Casanal have any available units?
28545 Casanal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28545 Casanal have?
Some of 28545 Casanal's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28545 Casanal currently offering any rent specials?
28545 Casanal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28545 Casanal pet-friendly?
No, 28545 Casanal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28545 Casanal offer parking?
Yes, 28545 Casanal offers parking.
Does 28545 Casanal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28545 Casanal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28545 Casanal have a pool?
No, 28545 Casanal does not have a pool.
Does 28545 Casanal have accessible units?
No, 28545 Casanal does not have accessible units.
Does 28545 Casanal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28545 Casanal has units with dishwashers.
Does 28545 Casanal have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28545 Casanal has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside