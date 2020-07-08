28545 Casanal

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautifully remodeled single level home offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on a large lot creating privacy with space and no homes behind this one. This upgraded home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, all new dual paned windows, large living room with cozy brick fireplace which is open great room style to an oversized chef's kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Sliders out to a wrap around backyard with entertaining patio and plenty of space to play! Fantastic location within walking distance to award winning Reilly Elementary, Oso Trail and Pavion Park, as well as, just a short drive to shops, restaurants and Lake Mission Viejo. Gardener is included with lease.