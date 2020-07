Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

PRISTINE INTERIOR. LIGHT AND BRIGHT, NEW PLUSH EARTHTONE CARPETING, AND FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. LOCATED AT THE END OF A CULDESAC. PREMIUM LARGER LOT WITH A SIDE VIEW. MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE LOWER LEVEL. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. ALL BLOCK WALLS, COVERED PATIO GRANITE

COUNTERS IN ALL BATHROOMS, SKYLIGHT IN UPSTAIRS HALL AND MASTER BATH. LOWER BEDROOM WITH A 3/4 BATH.

STORAGE CABINET AND WORK BENCH IN GARAGE.