28282 Shore

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Beautiful Mission Viejo home at the end of a flat cul-de-sac with nice views from the back yard. The home has wood floors throughout the ground level. There is a ground level bedroom/office. The kitchen has granite slab counter tops. Tons of light through out the house. The two master bedrooms have walk in closets. The larger of the two master bedrooms has new shower, new sliding glass doors, new toilet, new vanity and quartz counter tops.

To see this home anytime call Greg Hughes 949-350-9555.



Cobalt Real Estate, Inc.

Dre Lic 01241131