Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
28282 Shore
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

28282 Shore

28282 Shore · No Longer Available
Location

28282 Shore, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Beautiful Mission Viejo home at the end of a flat cul-de-sac with nice views from the back yard. The home has wood floors throughout the ground level. There is a ground level bedroom/office. The kitchen has granite slab counter tops. Tons of light through out the house. The two master bedrooms have walk in closets. The larger of the two master bedrooms has new shower, new sliding glass doors, new toilet, new vanity and quartz counter tops.
To see this home anytime call Greg Hughes 949-350-9555.

Cobalt Real Estate, Inc.
Dre Lic 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28282 Shore have any available units?
28282 Shore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28282 Shore have?
Some of 28282 Shore's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28282 Shore currently offering any rent specials?
28282 Shore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28282 Shore pet-friendly?
No, 28282 Shore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28282 Shore offer parking?
No, 28282 Shore does not offer parking.
Does 28282 Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28282 Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28282 Shore have a pool?
No, 28282 Shore does not have a pool.
Does 28282 Shore have accessible units?
No, 28282 Shore does not have accessible units.
Does 28282 Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28282 Shore has units with dishwashers.
Does 28282 Shore have units with air conditioning?
No, 28282 Shore does not have units with air conditioning.
