28276 Coulter

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Located near the end of a cul-de-sac, enjoy quiet & solitude along w/ panoramic vus of hills, trees & city lights from both the backyard & the upstairs master balcony. Want more? How about relaxing in the refreshing pool or the invigorating spa? You say you want some inside luxury? Try the enclosed steam shower in the MB. More? How about Lake Membership? More? Pool maintenance & landscape maintenance are both part of the deal. The appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator/dishwasher/stove & a washer & dryer are provided. We have not even gotten to the stackstone wall decorating the family room fireplace with it's tile mantle & marble face. In most downstairs rooms, you will find porcelain tile flooring, decor plugs & switches, 6" baseboards, & recessed lights. The LR & DR share a vaulted ceiling. You may access the rear yard from vinyl sliding doors in the DR, Nook or FR. Lush landscaping adorn the concrete walkway with used brick ribbons. Of course, there will be granite counters in the kitchen & the tile backsplash has an accent ribbon. The wooden stairway is complemented by an ornate wrought iron bannister. The 3 upstairs bedrooms have wood floors. The master is at a step up level and has a vaulted ceiling complete with a fan. Access the rear balcony from your master. Enjoy the double sinks and thew walk in closet with built-ins. You can have it all! To arrange a showing, please contact Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Ce;;/Text 949-292-6058.