Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

28276 Coulter

28276 Coulter · No Longer Available
Location

28276 Coulter, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Located near the end of a cul-de-sac, enjoy quiet & solitude along w/ panoramic vus of hills, trees & city lights from both the backyard & the upstairs master balcony. Want more? How about relaxing in the refreshing pool or the invigorating spa? You say you want some inside luxury? Try the enclosed steam shower in the MB. More? How about Lake Membership? More? Pool maintenance & landscape maintenance are both part of the deal. The appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator/dishwasher/stove & a washer & dryer are provided. We have not even gotten to the stackstone wall decorating the family room fireplace with it's tile mantle & marble face. In most downstairs rooms, you will find porcelain tile flooring, decor plugs & switches, 6" baseboards, & recessed lights. The LR & DR share a vaulted ceiling. You may access the rear yard from vinyl sliding doors in the DR, Nook or FR. Lush landscaping adorn the concrete walkway with used brick ribbons. Of course, there will be granite counters in the kitchen & the tile backsplash has an accent ribbon. The wooden stairway is complemented by an ornate wrought iron bannister. The 3 upstairs bedrooms have wood floors. The master is at a step up level and has a vaulted ceiling complete with a fan. Access the rear balcony from your master. Enjoy the double sinks and thew walk in closet with built-ins. You can have it all! To arrange a showing, please contact Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Ce;;/Text 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28276 Coulter have any available units?
28276 Coulter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28276 Coulter have?
Some of 28276 Coulter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28276 Coulter currently offering any rent specials?
28276 Coulter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28276 Coulter pet-friendly?
No, 28276 Coulter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28276 Coulter offer parking?
Yes, 28276 Coulter offers parking.
Does 28276 Coulter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28276 Coulter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28276 Coulter have a pool?
Yes, 28276 Coulter has a pool.
Does 28276 Coulter have accessible units?
No, 28276 Coulter does not have accessible units.
Does 28276 Coulter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28276 Coulter has units with dishwashers.
Does 28276 Coulter have units with air conditioning?
No, 28276 Coulter does not have units with air conditioning.

