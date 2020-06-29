All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 15 2020

28265 ZURBURAN

28265 Zurburan · No Longer Available
Location

28265 Zurburan, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled from top to bottom, brand new and gorgeous! Located in the beautiful, guard gated senior community of Casta Del Sol. Private and quiet end of cul-de-sac location. Next to large, open grassy area. Noone behind you...complete privacy. Remodel just completed with all new flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, window coverings, paint (inside and out), baseboards, lighting fixtures, dishwasher, cook top, stove, microwave...everything brand new. Home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Built-ins in garage with brand new painted garage floor. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an office/den with built-ins (could be 3rd bedroom). Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Fireplace in living room. Two separate patio areas with patio covers...one off of the dining room/living area on the side of the house looking onto large greenbelt and the other off the living room at the back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28265 ZURBURAN have any available units?
28265 ZURBURAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28265 ZURBURAN have?
Some of 28265 ZURBURAN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28265 ZURBURAN currently offering any rent specials?
28265 ZURBURAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28265 ZURBURAN pet-friendly?
No, 28265 ZURBURAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28265 ZURBURAN offer parking?
Yes, 28265 ZURBURAN offers parking.
Does 28265 ZURBURAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28265 ZURBURAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28265 ZURBURAN have a pool?
No, 28265 ZURBURAN does not have a pool.
Does 28265 ZURBURAN have accessible units?
No, 28265 ZURBURAN does not have accessible units.
Does 28265 ZURBURAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28265 ZURBURAN has units with dishwashers.
Does 28265 ZURBURAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 28265 ZURBURAN does not have units with air conditioning.

