28265 ZURBURAN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled from top to bottom, brand new and gorgeous! Located in the beautiful, guard gated senior community of Casta Del Sol. Private and quiet end of cul-de-sac location. Next to large, open grassy area. Noone behind you...complete privacy. Remodel just completed with all new flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, window coverings, paint (inside and out), baseboards, lighting fixtures, dishwasher, cook top, stove, microwave...everything brand new. Home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Built-ins in garage with brand new painted garage floor. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an office/den with built-ins (could be 3rd bedroom). Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Fireplace in living room. Two separate patio areas with patio covers...one off of the dining room/living area on the side of the house looking onto large greenbelt and the other off the living room at the back of the house.