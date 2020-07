28102 Espinoza

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH VIEWS OF CITY LIGHTS AND HILLS, LOCATED IN THE SENIOR COMMUNITY OF CASTA DEL SOL. ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CABINETS, OPEN CONCEPT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EXTRA CABINETS ADDED AND RECESSED LIGHTING. ALSO. FEATURING TRAVERTINE FLOORS, NEW CARPET, NEW DOORS AND HARDWARE, WIDE BASEBOARDS AND SCRAPED AND TEXTURED CEILINGS. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH DESIGNER FIREPLACE WITH STACK STONE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS AND CEILING FAN. MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES A GRANITE VANITY AND NEW CABINETS. GUEST BEDROOM HAS SLIDER TO SIDE PATIO AND MIRRORED WARDROBES. SECOND BATHROOM WITH GRANITE VANITY, NEW CABINETS AND WALK-IN SHOWER. COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL VIEWS. FINISHED GARAGE. NEWER FURNACE AND AIR. BRING YOUR PICKIEST CLIENTS, THEY WILL NOT BE DISSAPOINTED!!