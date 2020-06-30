27975 Crimson

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious & updated upper level condo located in Rainbow Ridge! Very nice unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage. Vaulted ceilings, newer LVT flooring throughout, 2-toned paint, one bedroom down with balcony, and one upstairs with private bath. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator and full-size stackable washer/dryer. Detached one-car garage with garage remote. The community offers a pool and spa. Shopping, schools, parks and the Toll Road within close proximity. Renters Insurance required.