All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27889 Trocadero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27889 Trocadero
Last updated April 7 2019 at 12:31 PM

27889 Trocadero

27889 Trocadero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27889 Trocadero, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Finisterra Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Location, location, location! Nestled in beautiful gated community of Finisterra on Lake Mission Viejo, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home offers lake front living at its finest! Sweeping, picturesque lake views from the almost everywhere in the home make this a perfect place to relax and enjoy the view or take advantage all of the many amenities offered through Lake Mission Viejo and Finisterra. Ground level with the living space all on one level this unit is clean and fresh with neutral paint and carpet throughout. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and picture perfect view of the lake with direct access to the private patio. Finisterra amenities included private security patrol, pool, private beach, lakeside boardwalk, fishing pier and much more! Mission Viejo is a fantastic Orange County city that offers lakeside restaurants and shops, various walking trails and parks, fishing, kayaking, boating, paddle boarding, summertime concerts, and holiday festivities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27889 Trocadero have any available units?
27889 Trocadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27889 Trocadero have?
Some of 27889 Trocadero's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27889 Trocadero currently offering any rent specials?
27889 Trocadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27889 Trocadero pet-friendly?
No, 27889 Trocadero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27889 Trocadero offer parking?
No, 27889 Trocadero does not offer parking.
Does 27889 Trocadero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27889 Trocadero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27889 Trocadero have a pool?
Yes, 27889 Trocadero has a pool.
Does 27889 Trocadero have accessible units?
No, 27889 Trocadero does not have accessible units.
Does 27889 Trocadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27889 Trocadero has units with dishwashers.
Does 27889 Trocadero have units with air conditioning?
No, 27889 Trocadero does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside