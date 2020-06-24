27889 Trocadero

Amenities

Location, location, location! Nestled in beautiful gated community of Finisterra on Lake Mission Viejo, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home offers lake front living at its finest! Sweeping, picturesque lake views from the almost everywhere in the home make this a perfect place to relax and enjoy the view or take advantage all of the many amenities offered through Lake Mission Viejo and Finisterra. Ground level with the living space all on one level this unit is clean and fresh with neutral paint and carpet throughout. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and picture perfect view of the lake with direct access to the private patio. Finisterra amenities included private security patrol, pool, private beach, lakeside boardwalk, fishing pier and much more! Mission Viejo is a fantastic Orange County city that offers lakeside restaurants and shops, various walking trails and parks, fishing, kayaking, boating, paddle boarding, summertime concerts, and holiday festivities.