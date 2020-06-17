All apartments in Mission Viejo
27865 Ameno

27865 Ameno · No Longer Available
Location

27865 Ameno, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
COMFORTABLE PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS, HILLS AND CITY LIGHTS!! Enjoy the desireable, gate guarded community of Mallorca conveniently located on the west coast of Lake Mission Viejo where you can participate in the advantages of Lake Membership (concerts, private beaches, picnics, boat rentals, fishing....). The Mallorca amenities include it's own private beach, 72 boat docks, dry docking available for paddle boards/kayaks, 2 pools, 2 spas, a 24/7 manned gate and a fishing dock. This popular Penthouse Baroness floor plan has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies and a 2 car garage. The home has been freshly painted and the light-and-bright kitchen/nook comes with a laundry area, a refrigerator and sliding door access to a spacious side balcony. The living room, with its crackling fireplace, and the dining room both offer sliding door access to the rear, view balcony looking toward Saddleback Mountain and Majestic Santiago Peak. The master bedroom is complimented by a master bath with dual sinks, a shower-over-tub and a triple wardrobe. Near shopping and dining at The Plaza on the Lake. Why wait?
To arrange a viewing, please contact the listing agent, Steve Ruiz, of Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27865 Ameno have any available units?
27865 Ameno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27865 Ameno have?
Some of 27865 Ameno's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27865 Ameno currently offering any rent specials?
27865 Ameno isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27865 Ameno pet-friendly?
No, 27865 Ameno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27865 Ameno offer parking?
Yes, 27865 Ameno does offer parking.
Does 27865 Ameno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27865 Ameno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27865 Ameno have a pool?
Yes, 27865 Ameno has a pool.
Does 27865 Ameno have accessible units?
No, 27865 Ameno does not have accessible units.
Does 27865 Ameno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27865 Ameno has units with dishwashers.
Does 27865 Ameno have units with air conditioning?
No, 27865 Ameno does not have units with air conditioning.
