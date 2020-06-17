27865 Ameno

Amenities

COMFORTABLE PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS, HILLS AND CITY LIGHTS!! Enjoy the desireable, gate guarded community of Mallorca conveniently located on the west coast of Lake Mission Viejo where you can participate in the advantages of Lake Membership (concerts, private beaches, picnics, boat rentals, fishing....). The Mallorca amenities include it's own private beach, 72 boat docks, dry docking available for paddle boards/kayaks, 2 pools, 2 spas, a 24/7 manned gate and a fishing dock. This popular Penthouse Baroness floor plan has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies and a 2 car garage. The home has been freshly painted and the light-and-bright kitchen/nook comes with a laundry area, a refrigerator and sliding door access to a spacious side balcony. The living room, with its crackling fireplace, and the dining room both offer sliding door access to the rear, view balcony looking toward Saddleback Mountain and Majestic Santiago Peak. The master bedroom is complimented by a master bath with dual sinks, a shower-over-tub and a triple wardrobe. Near shopping and dining at The Plaza on the Lake. Why wait?

