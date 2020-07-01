All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

27851 Ruby

27851 Ruby · No Longer Available
Location

27851 Ruby, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous home, in the charming Hillcrest Village! Bright end unit, two-story, three-bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo, with large patio and massive SE-SW facing wraparound backyard, ideal for entertaining and family fun. Direct access garage with gas/electric washer-dryer hookup, plus additional parking permits, and ample guest parking. Community resort-like pool with 2 spas and BBQs. A short distance to the Shops at Mission Viejo, restaurants, Saddleback College, Kaleidoscope and Mission Hospital, easy access to freeway and toll roads. Home is delightful, pristine and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27851 Ruby have any available units?
27851 Ruby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27851 Ruby have?
Some of 27851 Ruby's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27851 Ruby currently offering any rent specials?
27851 Ruby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27851 Ruby pet-friendly?
No, 27851 Ruby is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27851 Ruby offer parking?
Yes, 27851 Ruby offers parking.
Does 27851 Ruby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27851 Ruby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27851 Ruby have a pool?
Yes, 27851 Ruby has a pool.
Does 27851 Ruby have accessible units?
No, 27851 Ruby does not have accessible units.
Does 27851 Ruby have units with dishwashers?
No, 27851 Ruby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27851 Ruby have units with air conditioning?
No, 27851 Ruby does not have units with air conditioning.

