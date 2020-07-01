27851 Ruby

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Gorgeous home, in the charming Hillcrest Village! Bright end unit, two-story, three-bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo, with large patio and massive SE-SW facing wraparound backyard, ideal for entertaining and family fun. Direct access garage with gas/electric washer-dryer hookup, plus additional parking permits, and ample guest parking. Community resort-like pool with 2 spas and BBQs. A short distance to the Shops at Mission Viejo, restaurants, Saddleback College, Kaleidoscope and Mission Hospital, easy access to freeway and toll roads. Home is delightful, pristine and move-in ready!