27845 Berwick

Amenities
PPerfectly situated on a corner lot in the Highland Park community. Home is located at the end of the street and offers plenty of privacy. Enter through the front gate and be greeted by the spacious wrap around patio and rose garden. The living room is flooded with natural light, cathedral ceiling and a fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Plantation shutters throughout the downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath with a dual sinks. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage with built in cabinets throughout. Washer and dryer are located in the garage. Fresh paint and new carpet! Access to the association pool and spa. Prime location – close to lots of shopping and dining.