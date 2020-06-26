All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27845 Berwick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27845 Berwick
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

27845 Berwick

27845 Berwick · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27845 Berwick, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
PPerfectly situated on a corner lot in the Highland Park community. Home is located at the end of the street and offers plenty of privacy. Enter through the front gate and be greeted by the spacious wrap around patio and rose garden. The living room is flooded with natural light, cathedral ceiling and a fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Plantation shutters throughout the downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath with a dual sinks. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage with built in cabinets throughout. Washer and dryer are located in the garage. Fresh paint and new carpet! Access to the association pool and spa. Prime location – close to lots of shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27845 Berwick have any available units?
27845 Berwick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27845 Berwick have?
Some of 27845 Berwick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27845 Berwick currently offering any rent specials?
27845 Berwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27845 Berwick pet-friendly?
No, 27845 Berwick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27845 Berwick offer parking?
Yes, 27845 Berwick offers parking.
Does 27845 Berwick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27845 Berwick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27845 Berwick have a pool?
Yes, 27845 Berwick has a pool.
Does 27845 Berwick have accessible units?
No, 27845 Berwick does not have accessible units.
Does 27845 Berwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27845 Berwick has units with dishwashers.
Does 27845 Berwick have units with air conditioning?
No, 27845 Berwick does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside