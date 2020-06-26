27845 Berwick

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

PPerfectly situated on a corner lot in the Highland Park community. Home is located at the end of the street and offers plenty of privacy. Enter through the front gate and be greeted by the spacious wrap around patio and rose garden. The living room is flooded with natural light, cathedral ceiling and a fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Plantation shutters throughout the downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath with a dual sinks. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage with built in cabinets throughout. Washer and dryer are located in the garage. Fresh paint and new carpet! Access to the association pool and spa. Prime location – close to lots of shopping and dining.