27811 Barbate

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome to the Gated Community of Finisterra on the Lake! This gorgeous Lakefront Ground Level property has sweeping views of Lake Mission Viejo from almost every room! The remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms have granite countertops, and newer appliances. The floors have travertine and carpet. The open floor plan is functional and has lots of natural lights. It has a gated front patio and a gated rear patio with access to the lakefront. 2 Parkings with one car garage and 1 carport are included. The community has boat docks, fishing areas, green belts and private beaches. Enjoy activities such as paddle boarding, summer concerts, holiday festivities, July 4th Fireworks, boardwalk, and boat rentals. HOA Fees include water and Trash.