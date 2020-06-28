All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

27811 Barbate

27811 Barbate · No Longer Available
Location

27811 Barbate, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Finisterra Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to the Gated Community of Finisterra on the Lake! This gorgeous Lakefront Ground Level property has sweeping views of Lake Mission Viejo from almost every room! The remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms have granite countertops, and newer appliances. The floors have travertine and carpet. The open floor plan is functional and has lots of natural lights. It has a gated front patio and a gated rear patio with access to the lakefront. 2 Parkings with one car garage and 1 carport are included. The community has boat docks, fishing areas, green belts and private beaches. Enjoy activities such as paddle boarding, summer concerts, holiday festivities, July 4th Fireworks, boardwalk, and boat rentals. HOA Fees include water and Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27811 Barbate have any available units?
27811 Barbate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27811 Barbate have?
Some of 27811 Barbate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27811 Barbate currently offering any rent specials?
27811 Barbate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27811 Barbate pet-friendly?
No, 27811 Barbate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27811 Barbate offer parking?
Yes, 27811 Barbate offers parking.
Does 27811 Barbate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27811 Barbate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27811 Barbate have a pool?
No, 27811 Barbate does not have a pool.
Does 27811 Barbate have accessible units?
No, 27811 Barbate does not have accessible units.
Does 27811 Barbate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27811 Barbate has units with dishwashers.
Does 27811 Barbate have units with air conditioning?
No, 27811 Barbate does not have units with air conditioning.
