27772 Soller

LIFE ON THE LAKE! Enjoy this garden level, end unit condo with beautiful lake views! With 2 bedrooms and 2 baths this home is available furnished or unfurnished. The kitchen has been remodeled in high quality finishes such as maple toned cabinetry with soft-close drawers, built-in refrigerator, built-in range top, oven and microwave. Both bathrooms are tastefully updated and the home is finished in all neutral tones of granite and designer carpet. The patio is the perfect space to dine al-fresco and enjoy the beautiful lake views and sunsets. Mallorca is a highly coveted lake front community with it's own private beach for resident use only. Enjoy access to the lake activities, events, and rentals.