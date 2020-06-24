All apartments in Mission Viejo
27772 Soller
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

27772 Soller

27772 Soller · No Longer Available
Location

27772 Soller, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
carpet
LIFE ON THE LAKE! Enjoy this garden level, end unit condo with beautiful lake views! With 2 bedrooms and 2 baths this home is available furnished or unfurnished. The kitchen has been remodeled in high quality finishes such as maple toned cabinetry with soft-close drawers, built-in refrigerator, built-in range top, oven and microwave. Both bathrooms are tastefully updated and the home is finished in all neutral tones of granite and designer carpet. The patio is the perfect space to dine al-fresco and enjoy the beautiful lake views and sunsets. Mallorca is a highly coveted lake front community with it's own private beach for resident use only. Enjoy access to the lake activities, events, and rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27772 Soller have any available units?
27772 Soller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27772 Soller have?
Some of 27772 Soller's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27772 Soller currently offering any rent specials?
27772 Soller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27772 Soller pet-friendly?
No, 27772 Soller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27772 Soller offer parking?
No, 27772 Soller does not offer parking.
Does 27772 Soller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27772 Soller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27772 Soller have a pool?
No, 27772 Soller does not have a pool.
Does 27772 Soller have accessible units?
No, 27772 Soller does not have accessible units.
Does 27772 Soller have units with dishwashers?
No, 27772 Soller does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27772 Soller have units with air conditioning?
No, 27772 Soller does not have units with air conditioning.
