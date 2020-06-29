27735 Estepona

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Darling single level home offers newer neutral carpeting and paint T/O. Newer stainless steel gas stove and matching exhaust fan and dishwasher. Dual pane windows and sliders throughout home. Large wrap around yard offers drought friendly landscaping. Homes boast 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Huge country kitchen with inside laundry room and 12" neutral custom tiles. Open and light floor plan. Membership to Lake Mission Viejo included. Enjoy the many amenities membership offers, boating, concerts, a beach, and picnics. Walk to Trabuco Hills High School, elementary school, shops and restaurants and close to 241 toll road. Must see!