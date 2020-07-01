All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

27648 Via Rodrigo

27648 Via Rodrigo · No Longer Available
Location

27648 Via Rodrigo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Completely remodeled single-level in the 55+ Casta del Sol community. This bright and meticulously restored Casa Rosa model has an amazing Western view location with a full-length, fully covered back patio. Two spacious bedrooms, plus den/office/media room and two bathrooms in 1503 square feet. Full bath in master, with large dressing room and great storage cabinetry in the walk-in closet. Guest bathroom has large, brand-new walk-in shower. Kitchen is light and bright, with new counter tops, refrigerator, under-cabinet lighting and soft-close cabinetry. Living room has volume ceilings, open view of neighboring canyon & sunsets and an upgraded fireplace. New LED lighting throughout, as well as new windows, patio doors, dimmers, outlets, toilets, sinks and fixtures. Gorgeous, clean garage with plenty of storage. The end-of-cul-de-sac location gives this property an open feel and excellent privacy. Easy gate 1 access and fabulous amenities, including two clubhouses, two pools, spa, tennis, recreation/workout facilities, vegetable and native plant gardens, golf course, shuffleboard, billiard room, library, lawn bowling and walking paths throughout the community and a great variety of community activities. Your rent will also include Lake Mission Viejo privileges! Doug Krone 714.319.1300 DOUG@KRONEASSOCIATES.COM WWW.KRONEASSOCIATES.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27648 Via Rodrigo have any available units?
27648 Via Rodrigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27648 Via Rodrigo have?
Some of 27648 Via Rodrigo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27648 Via Rodrigo currently offering any rent specials?
27648 Via Rodrigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27648 Via Rodrigo pet-friendly?
No, 27648 Via Rodrigo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27648 Via Rodrigo offer parking?
Yes, 27648 Via Rodrigo offers parking.
Does 27648 Via Rodrigo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27648 Via Rodrigo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27648 Via Rodrigo have a pool?
Yes, 27648 Via Rodrigo has a pool.
Does 27648 Via Rodrigo have accessible units?
No, 27648 Via Rodrigo does not have accessible units.
Does 27648 Via Rodrigo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27648 Via Rodrigo has units with dishwashers.
Does 27648 Via Rodrigo have units with air conditioning?
No, 27648 Via Rodrigo does not have units with air conditioning.

