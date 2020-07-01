27648 Via Rodrigo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub media room tennis court

Completely remodeled single-level in the 55+ Casta del Sol community. This bright and meticulously restored Casa Rosa model has an amazing Western view location with a full-length, fully covered back patio. Two spacious bedrooms, plus den/office/media room and two bathrooms in 1503 square feet. Full bath in master, with large dressing room and great storage cabinetry in the walk-in closet. Guest bathroom has large, brand-new walk-in shower. Kitchen is light and bright, with new counter tops, refrigerator, under-cabinet lighting and soft-close cabinetry. Living room has volume ceilings, open view of neighboring canyon & sunsets and an upgraded fireplace. New LED lighting throughout, as well as new windows, patio doors, dimmers, outlets, toilets, sinks and fixtures. Gorgeous, clean garage with plenty of storage. The end-of-cul-de-sac location gives this property an open feel and excellent privacy. Easy gate 1 access and fabulous amenities, including two clubhouses, two pools, spa, tennis, recreation/workout facilities, vegetable and native plant gardens, golf course, shuffleboard, billiard room, library, lawn bowling and walking paths throughout the community and a great variety of community activities. Your rent will also include Lake Mission Viejo privileges! Doug Krone 714.319.1300 DOUG@KRONEASSOCIATES.COM WWW.KRONEASSOCIATES.COM