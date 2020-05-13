27647 Via Granados

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Fabulous 2 bed room, 2 bath single-story home on a large private corner lot in Prestigious 55+ Casta Del Sol! The upgrades and location are a 10+ for this popular Maya floor plan! Gorgeous wood laminate flooring is featured throughout the light and bright floor plan including a vaulted ceiling living room with cozy brick fireplace. The spacious kitchen has stone counter tops, beautiful re-finished cabinets, recessed lighting and a breakfast nook that looks out to the private interior atrium. Other amenities include ceiling fans, plantation shutters, mirrored wardrobe doors and a 2-car garage complete with storage cabinets. Step outside to your rear patio with a brand new patio cover and enjoy the summer breezes. Enjoy all that the Association offers including clubhouse, pools, spa, and tennis. Conveniently located close to shopping, parks and only minutes to the beach!