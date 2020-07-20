All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27592 Agrado
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:13 AM

27592 Agrado

27592 Agrado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

27592 Agrado, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 beds 2 baths Home Excellent access to local public schools. Castille Elementary and Fred Newhart Middle School are both close.
3 Bedroom, separate office, and 2 Full Baths
2 car attached garage with significant garage storage and laundry
Carpet, travertine, and hardwood floors
Large master bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub, two sinks, large glass/travertine shower with rain shower head
Easy walks to central Mission Viejo, shops, restaurants, library, Norman P. Murray Center, playground, athletic fields, Newhart Middle School.
Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, professional stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops
Private backyard with city lights view
Washer and dryer provided*
Built-in large natural gas barbecue with refrigerator and new granite countertop.
Built-in speakers
Lemon, apple, pomegranate, apricot and orange fruit trees
High-efficiency air conditioner and heat
Real fireplace
No common walls
New roof
New paint
Includes weekly gardener, water service, and membership to Lake Mission Viejo with boating and private beach. Close to the Oso Creek Nature Trail, large recreational park, athletic fields, and greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27592 Agrado have any available units?
27592 Agrado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27592 Agrado have?
Some of 27592 Agrado's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27592 Agrado currently offering any rent specials?
27592 Agrado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27592 Agrado pet-friendly?
Yes, 27592 Agrado is pet friendly.
Does 27592 Agrado offer parking?
Yes, 27592 Agrado offers parking.
Does 27592 Agrado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27592 Agrado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27592 Agrado have a pool?
No, 27592 Agrado does not have a pool.
Does 27592 Agrado have accessible units?
No, 27592 Agrado does not have accessible units.
Does 27592 Agrado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27592 Agrado has units with dishwashers.
Does 27592 Agrado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27592 Agrado has units with air conditioning.
