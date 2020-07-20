27592 Agrado

Amenities
3 beds 2 baths Home Excellent access to local public schools. Castille Elementary and Fred Newhart Middle School are both close.
3 Bedroom, separate office, and 2 Full Baths
2 car attached garage with significant garage storage and laundry
Carpet, travertine, and hardwood floors
Large master bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub, two sinks, large glass/travertine shower with rain shower head
Easy walks to central Mission Viejo, shops, restaurants, library, Norman P. Murray Center, playground, athletic fields, Newhart Middle School.
Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, professional stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops
Private backyard with city lights view
Washer and dryer provided*
Built-in large natural gas barbecue with refrigerator and new granite countertop.
Built-in speakers
Lemon, apple, pomegranate, apricot and orange fruit trees
High-efficiency air conditioner and heat
Real fireplace
No common walls
New roof
New paint
Includes weekly gardener, water service, and membership to Lake Mission Viejo with boating and private beach. Close to the Oso Creek Nature Trail, large recreational park, athletic fields, and greenbelt.