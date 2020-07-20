27592 Agrado

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 beds 2 baths Home Excellent access to local public schools. Castille Elementary and Fred Newhart Middle School are both close.

3 Bedroom, separate office, and 2 Full Baths

2 car attached garage with significant garage storage and laundry

Carpet, travertine, and hardwood floors

Large master bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub, two sinks, large glass/travertine shower with rain shower head

Easy walks to central Mission Viejo, shops, restaurants, library, Norman P. Murray Center, playground, athletic fields, Newhart Middle School.

Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, professional stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops

Private backyard with city lights view

Washer and dryer provided*

Built-in large natural gas barbecue with refrigerator and new granite countertop.

Built-in speakers

Lemon, apple, pomegranate, apricot and orange fruit trees

High-efficiency air conditioner and heat

Real fireplace

No common walls

New roof

New paint

Includes weekly gardener, water service, and membership to Lake Mission Viejo with boating and private beach. Close to the Oso Creek Nature Trail, large recreational park, athletic fields, and greenbelt.