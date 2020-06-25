27581 Cenajo

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Pride of Ownership Single Level Home with Fabulous, Unobstructed Views of Sunsets, Mountains & City Lights! Great Location in a Great Neighborhood, this Popular Single Level Madrid Del Lago '720-Santa Cecelia' Model has 3 Bedrooms + Den, 2 1/2 Baths & 2143 SF (per Builder) ~ Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Area ~ Kitchen has Granite Counters & Lots of Cabinets ~ Family Room has Inviting Fireplace w/Gas Logs ~ Inside Laundry ~ the Master Suite is Separated from the Guest Bedrooms, has Mirrored Wardrobes & Sliding Glass Doors that Open to a Peaceful Private Back Yard Where You Can Relax & Enjoy the Views.....