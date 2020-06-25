All apartments in Mission Viejo
27581 Cenajo

27581 Cenajo · No Longer Available
Location

27581 Cenajo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Pride of Ownership Single Level Home with Fabulous, Unobstructed Views of Sunsets, Mountains & City Lights! Great Location in a Great Neighborhood, this Popular Single Level Madrid Del Lago '720-Santa Cecelia' Model has 3 Bedrooms + Den, 2 1/2 Baths & 2143 SF (per Builder) ~ Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Area ~ Kitchen has Granite Counters & Lots of Cabinets ~ Family Room has Inviting Fireplace w/Gas Logs ~ Inside Laundry ~ the Master Suite is Separated from the Guest Bedrooms, has Mirrored Wardrobes & Sliding Glass Doors that Open to a Peaceful Private Back Yard Where You Can Relax & Enjoy the Views.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27581 Cenajo have any available units?
27581 Cenajo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27581 Cenajo have?
Some of 27581 Cenajo's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27581 Cenajo currently offering any rent specials?
27581 Cenajo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27581 Cenajo pet-friendly?
No, 27581 Cenajo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27581 Cenajo offer parking?
No, 27581 Cenajo does not offer parking.
Does 27581 Cenajo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27581 Cenajo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27581 Cenajo have a pool?
No, 27581 Cenajo does not have a pool.
Does 27581 Cenajo have accessible units?
No, 27581 Cenajo does not have accessible units.
Does 27581 Cenajo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27581 Cenajo has units with dishwashers.
Does 27581 Cenajo have units with air conditioning?
No, 27581 Cenajo does not have units with air conditioning.
