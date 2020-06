27461 LA CABRA

Amenities

GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GREAT END OF A CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION & LOTS OF UPGRADES.LARGE 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS,2 CAR GARAGE & DRIVE WAY.LARGE FRONT & BACK YARDS.UPGRADED WINDOWS.HUGE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES. UPGRADED LAMINATE FLOORING.UPGRADED TILE FLOORING IN ENTRY,KITCHEN & BATHS.NEW PAINT. LIVING ROOM WITH A COZY FILEPLACE. CEILING FANS IN KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM.SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM & MUCH MUCH MORE.PLEASE REMOVE YOUR SHOES BEFORE ENTERING. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. CLOSE TO MISSION VIEJO LAKE AMENITIES! TO VIEW OR QUESTIONS CALL 949-887-9095 OR EMAIL:patty@pattykarimi.com