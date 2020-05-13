All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27251 Las Nieves.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27251 Las Nieves
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:21 PM

27251 Las Nieves

27251 Las Nieves · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27251 Las Nieves, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This completely remodeled 4 bedroom single story home with open floor plan is nested on a beautifully manicured lot with large front,side and backyards.The inviting living room has soaring vaulted ceilings, upgraded wide-plank laminate wood floors,and a cozy fireplace with custom mosaic facade.The gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops,custom cabinetry, breakfast bar,ceiling fan,stainless steel appliances,sink and faucet opens to the living room.The adjacent dining area has sliding door access to the beautiful backyard.Master suite with raised ceiling,spacious closet, ceiling fan,and an en suite bath with upgraded mirrored vanity,tile floors,shower enclosure and light fixture.The secondary bedrooms with upgraded ceiling fans and custom paint.Spacious guest bath with shower/tub has an upgraded vanity,bath enclosure,light fixture and ceramic tile flooring. Large two car garage with epoxy flooring and ample storage space.Additional features include double pane windows/sliders,upgraded baseboards, A/C, furnace,water heater and all interior doors.Upgraded laminate wood flooring in living room,kitchen,dining area,hallway and one of the guest bedrooms.Stunning backyard with upgraded covered patio and large grass areas is perfect for entertaining.Close to lake,parks,schools and shopping.Lake Mission Viejo amenities include boating,fishing,parks and private beaches.Concerts & incredible fireworks highlight each summer.Lake Mission Viejo Membership included!This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27251 Las Nieves have any available units?
27251 Las Nieves doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27251 Las Nieves have?
Some of 27251 Las Nieves's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27251 Las Nieves currently offering any rent specials?
27251 Las Nieves is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27251 Las Nieves pet-friendly?
No, 27251 Las Nieves is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27251 Las Nieves offer parking?
Yes, 27251 Las Nieves offers parking.
Does 27251 Las Nieves have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27251 Las Nieves does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27251 Las Nieves have a pool?
No, 27251 Las Nieves does not have a pool.
Does 27251 Las Nieves have accessible units?
No, 27251 Las Nieves does not have accessible units.
Does 27251 Las Nieves have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27251 Las Nieves has units with dishwashers.
Does 27251 Las Nieves have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27251 Las Nieves has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside