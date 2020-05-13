27251 Las Nieves

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This completely remodeled 4 bedroom single story home with open floor plan is nested on a beautifully manicured lot with large front,side and backyards.The inviting living room has soaring vaulted ceilings, upgraded wide-plank laminate wood floors,and a cozy fireplace with custom mosaic facade.The gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops,custom cabinetry, breakfast bar,ceiling fan,stainless steel appliances,sink and faucet opens to the living room.The adjacent dining area has sliding door access to the beautiful backyard.Master suite with raised ceiling,spacious closet, ceiling fan,and an en suite bath with upgraded mirrored vanity,tile floors,shower enclosure and light fixture.The secondary bedrooms with upgraded ceiling fans and custom paint.Spacious guest bath with shower/tub has an upgraded vanity,bath enclosure,light fixture and ceramic tile flooring. Large two car garage with epoxy flooring and ample storage space.Additional features include double pane windows/sliders,upgraded baseboards, A/C, furnace,water heater and all interior doors.Upgraded laminate wood flooring in living room,kitchen,dining area,hallway and one of the guest bedrooms.Stunning backyard with upgraded covered patio and large grass areas is perfect for entertaining.Close to lake,parks,schools and shopping.Lake Mission Viejo amenities include boating,fishing,parks and private beaches.Concerts & incredible fireworks highlight each summer.Lake Mission Viejo Membership included!This won't last!