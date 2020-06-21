All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27082 Tossamar

27082 Tossamar · No Longer Available
Location

27082 Tossamar, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
" Living the Dream"
Single Story

Upgraded 4 bedroom, (4th bedroom is open office currently) 2 bath w/den and office area or bedroom, off master.
Remodeled bathrooms with new tub and custom shower.
All new stainless steel appliances with 5 burner stove + self cleaning convection oven w/ bun warmer, convection microwave and inside laundry.
Dishwasher, fridge and granite counter tops, huge island w/seating area + new cabinets and recessed lighting.
Cathedral ceilings and new wood flooring, pool and Jacuzzi just refinished with custom tile.
Garden and pool service included.
Non smoking,allergy /pet friendly home.
Ready for you to enjoy!

Walking distance to Carl Hankey elementary school, new park with playground & tennis courts.

Pet's welcome on approval with additional deposit.
Call Tony English to see it today. (949) 463-1085.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27082 Tossamar have any available units?
27082 Tossamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27082 Tossamar have?
Some of 27082 Tossamar's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27082 Tossamar currently offering any rent specials?
27082 Tossamar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27082 Tossamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 27082 Tossamar is pet friendly.
Does 27082 Tossamar offer parking?
Yes, 27082 Tossamar does offer parking.
Does 27082 Tossamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27082 Tossamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27082 Tossamar have a pool?
Yes, 27082 Tossamar has a pool.
Does 27082 Tossamar have accessible units?
No, 27082 Tossamar does not have accessible units.
Does 27082 Tossamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27082 Tossamar has units with dishwashers.
Does 27082 Tossamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 27082 Tossamar does not have units with air conditioning.
