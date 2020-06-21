27082 Tossamar

Amenities
" Living the Dream"
Single Story
Upgraded 4 bedroom, (4th bedroom is open office currently) 2 bath w/den and office area or bedroom, off master.
Remodeled bathrooms with new tub and custom shower.
All new stainless steel appliances with 5 burner stove + self cleaning convection oven w/ bun warmer, convection microwave and inside laundry.
Dishwasher, fridge and granite counter tops, huge island w/seating area + new cabinets and recessed lighting.
Cathedral ceilings and new wood flooring, pool and Jacuzzi just refinished with custom tile.
Garden and pool service included.
Non smoking,allergy /pet friendly home.
Ready for you to enjoy!
Walking distance to Carl Hankey elementary school, new park with playground & tennis courts.
Pet's welcome on approval with additional deposit.
Call Tony English to see it today. (949) 463-1085.