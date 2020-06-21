27082 Tossamar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

" Living the Dream"

Single Story



Upgraded 4 bedroom, (4th bedroom is open office currently) 2 bath w/den and office area or bedroom, off master.

Remodeled bathrooms with new tub and custom shower.

All new stainless steel appliances with 5 burner stove + self cleaning convection oven w/ bun warmer, convection microwave and inside laundry.

Dishwasher, fridge and granite counter tops, huge island w/seating area + new cabinets and recessed lighting.

Cathedral ceilings and new wood flooring, pool and Jacuzzi just refinished with custom tile.

Garden and pool service included.

Non smoking,allergy /pet friendly home.

Ready for you to enjoy!



Walking distance to Carl Hankey elementary school, new park with playground & tennis courts.



Pet's welcome on approval with additional deposit.

Call Tony English to see it today. (949) 463-1085.