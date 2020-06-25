All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

27011 Fortrose, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Renovated town home with gated courtyard entry. Come look at this open layout with soaring cathedral ceilings, large living area with slate fireplace. Exterior has been recently painted, home is filed with newer upgrades, canned lighting, new light fixtures, granite counter tops in the kitchen, dual vanity sinks in master bathroom, framed bathroom mirrors, luxurious shower with custom tile and glass shower doors. Dual master suites with private bathrooms. H&H mirror wardrobe closets. Enclosed private rear patio that backs beautiful gated greenbelt. Refrigerator included. Attached large 2 car garage with laundry area. Located in upscale association with pool and spa. Great location near mall, shopping, restaurants, banks and Saddleback College. Easy access to 5 fwy. Home is pristine, clean and ready to move in! Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo amenities too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27011 Fortrose have any available units?
27011 Fortrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27011 Fortrose have?
Some of 27011 Fortrose's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27011 Fortrose currently offering any rent specials?
27011 Fortrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27011 Fortrose pet-friendly?
No, 27011 Fortrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27011 Fortrose offer parking?
Yes, 27011 Fortrose offers parking.
Does 27011 Fortrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27011 Fortrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27011 Fortrose have a pool?
Yes, 27011 Fortrose has a pool.
Does 27011 Fortrose have accessible units?
No, 27011 Fortrose does not have accessible units.
Does 27011 Fortrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27011 Fortrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 27011 Fortrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 27011 Fortrose does not have units with air conditioning.
