27011 Fortrose

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Renovated town home with gated courtyard entry. Come look at this open layout with soaring cathedral ceilings, large living area with slate fireplace. Exterior has been recently painted, home is filed with newer upgrades, canned lighting, new light fixtures, granite counter tops in the kitchen, dual vanity sinks in master bathroom, framed bathroom mirrors, luxurious shower with custom tile and glass shower doors. Dual master suites with private bathrooms. H&H mirror wardrobe closets. Enclosed private rear patio that backs beautiful gated greenbelt. Refrigerator included. Attached large 2 car garage with laundry area. Located in upscale association with pool and spa. Great location near mall, shopping, restaurants, banks and Saddleback College. Easy access to 5 fwy. Home is pristine, clean and ready to move in! Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo amenities too!