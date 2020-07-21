26818 Turquoise

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Upper level home with panoramic views located in the highly desirable Hillcrest community with a detached one car garage. The open plan living/dining area boasts vaulted ceilings, large windows and a fireplace making it inviting, light, bright and spacious for comfortable living. The adjoining kitchen has new renovations and owner will be purchasing a new refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer prior to occupancy. The first floor master suite has a view balcony, the second bedroom and bath are upstairs and both have new carpeting. You will immediately notice the freshly painted white interior. Lake Mission Viejo privileges are included and give you access to boating, sailing, fishing and free "major act" concerts Hillcrest pool and spa are yours to enjoy as well. Location is everything here, centrally located and very close to The Shops at Mission Viejo and theaters and restaurants at Kaleidoscope