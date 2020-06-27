26644 Guadiana

Amenities

This 2 bedroom/2 bath PLUS HUGE LOFT is ready for you. Lots of great living space at 1739 sf. Freshly painted, new wood style flooring in main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms and loft. Architecturally interesting style with lots of light catching windows, vaulted ceilings creating an open and spacious living area. Updated kitchen features granite counters and stainless steal appliances. La Mancha community is filled with lots of open greenbelt spaces, walking paths, and two swimming pools. The community is conveniently located to I5, 241 toll road, Saddleback College, Trader Joe's, Shops at Mission Viejo and Mission Hospital. A great community to call home.