Last updated December 2 2019

26644 Guadiana

26644 Guadiana · No Longer Available
Location

26644 Guadiana, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This 2 bedroom/2 bath PLUS HUGE LOFT is ready for you. Lots of great living space at 1739 sf. Freshly painted, new wood style flooring in main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms and loft. Architecturally interesting style with lots of light catching windows, vaulted ceilings creating an open and spacious living area. Updated kitchen features granite counters and stainless steal appliances. La Mancha community is filled with lots of open greenbelt spaces, walking paths, and two swimming pools. The community is conveniently located to I5, 241 toll road, Saddleback College, Trader Joe's, Shops at Mission Viejo and Mission Hospital. A great community to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26644 Guadiana have any available units?
26644 Guadiana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26644 Guadiana have?
Some of 26644 Guadiana's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26644 Guadiana currently offering any rent specials?
26644 Guadiana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26644 Guadiana pet-friendly?
No, 26644 Guadiana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26644 Guadiana offer parking?
No, 26644 Guadiana does not offer parking.
Does 26644 Guadiana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26644 Guadiana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26644 Guadiana have a pool?
Yes, 26644 Guadiana has a pool.
Does 26644 Guadiana have accessible units?
No, 26644 Guadiana does not have accessible units.
Does 26644 Guadiana have units with dishwashers?
No, 26644 Guadiana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26644 Guadiana have units with air conditioning?
No, 26644 Guadiana does not have units with air conditioning.
