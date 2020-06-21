All apartments in Mission Viejo
26502 El Mar Drive

Location

26502 El Mar Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
SINGLE STORY UPGRADED HOME IN MISSION VIEJO! This property is move-in ready with new wood flooring and fresh paint throughout the house. The kitchen is spacious with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances which leads to the family room and cozy fireplace. The floorplan is very open as you enter with high cathedral ceilings and lots of windows which brighten up the large living area and dining room. The backyard is great for entertaining with spectacular panoramic views. The location is excellent and close to parks, schools, The Shops at Mission Viejo, Kaleidoscope Courtyards and easy freeway access. This home is very nice and will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26502 El Mar Drive have any available units?
26502 El Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26502 El Mar Drive have?
Some of 26502 El Mar Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26502 El Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26502 El Mar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26502 El Mar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26502 El Mar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26502 El Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26502 El Mar Drive does offer parking.
Does 26502 El Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26502 El Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26502 El Mar Drive have a pool?
No, 26502 El Mar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26502 El Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 26502 El Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26502 El Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26502 El Mar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26502 El Mar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26502 El Mar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
