26502 El Mar Drive

SINGLE STORY UPGRADED HOME IN MISSION VIEJO! This property is move-in ready with new wood flooring and fresh paint throughout the house. The kitchen is spacious with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances which leads to the family room and cozy fireplace. The floorplan is very open as you enter with high cathedral ceilings and lots of windows which brighten up the large living area and dining room. The backyard is great for entertaining with spectacular panoramic views. The location is excellent and close to parks, schools, The Shops at Mission Viejo, Kaleidoscope Courtyards and easy freeway access. This home is very nice and will go quick!