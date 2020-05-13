26492 Anselmo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

PRICE DROP!! Hidden Gem - Available in MV! - End unit condo located next to a quiet greenbelt overlooking the Mission Viejo Country Club! Vaulted ceilings, slate tile flooring, recessed lighting in the kitchen. Large patio off of the dining room and another balcony off of the living room. Nice size master bedroom with large mirrored closet doors, and sizable master bathroom with oval bathtub. Direct access two car garage and laundry room. There is plenty of guest parking available. Enjoy this quiet and serene environment, large trees and well landscaped community with the sparkling association pool. Many amenities nearby including shops, restaurants, award winning schools, and freeway close.



(RLNE4751898)