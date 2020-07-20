All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

26412 Cortina

26412 Cortina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26412 Cortina Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely La Paz Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Mission Viejo - Lovely LaPaz home within walking distance to both Mission Viejo High and La Paz middle school. This home has just been renovated with a lovely new kitchen, complete with all new built-ins, granite counter tops and new cabinets. There are all newer vinyl windows and french doors through out, making everything "easy access". The main rooms are all complete with bamboo flooring for easy maintenance and are truly lovely. The living room has vaulted ceilings which have all been scraped and have "canned" lighting throughout. All baseboards are also new and are taller than standard. The heating and air conditioning systems have both been replaced as well as the hot water tank, providing the tenant with a trouble free environment. The garage has a unique feature in that there is a "boat door" with which you can drive through the garage and go directly into the rear/side yard with a standard car. Great for extra parking problems. The rear yard has a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining, with lots of privacy. All the fencing is six feet tall, with no two story homes close by. The owner has lots of plants in the rear yard, which will be taken care of by the gardener, as well as a very nicely kept rear yard. This home is a pleasure to show and your prospective tenant will thank you for showing it to them.

Please call our office for showing times and further details.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE4961172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26412 Cortina have any available units?
26412 Cortina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26412 Cortina have?
Some of 26412 Cortina's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26412 Cortina currently offering any rent specials?
26412 Cortina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26412 Cortina pet-friendly?
Yes, 26412 Cortina is pet friendly.
Does 26412 Cortina offer parking?
Yes, 26412 Cortina offers parking.
Does 26412 Cortina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26412 Cortina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26412 Cortina have a pool?
No, 26412 Cortina does not have a pool.
Does 26412 Cortina have accessible units?
No, 26412 Cortina does not have accessible units.
Does 26412 Cortina have units with dishwashers?
No, 26412 Cortina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26412 Cortina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26412 Cortina has units with air conditioning.
