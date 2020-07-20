26412 Cortina

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely La Paz Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Mission Viejo - Lovely LaPaz home within walking distance to both Mission Viejo High and La Paz middle school. This home has just been renovated with a lovely new kitchen, complete with all new built-ins, granite counter tops and new cabinets. There are all newer vinyl windows and french doors through out, making everything "easy access". The main rooms are all complete with bamboo flooring for easy maintenance and are truly lovely. The living room has vaulted ceilings which have all been scraped and have "canned" lighting throughout. All baseboards are also new and are taller than standard. The heating and air conditioning systems have both been replaced as well as the hot water tank, providing the tenant with a trouble free environment. The garage has a unique feature in that there is a "boat door" with which you can drive through the garage and go directly into the rear/side yard with a standard car. Great for extra parking problems. The rear yard has a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining, with lots of privacy. All the fencing is six feet tall, with no two story homes close by. The owner has lots of plants in the rear yard, which will be taken care of by the gardener, as well as a very nicely kept rear yard. This home is a pleasure to show and your prospective tenant will thank you for showing it to them.



Please call our office for showing times and further details.



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



(RLNE4961172)