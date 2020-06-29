26392 Colina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

This fully furnished, UTILITIES INCLUDED 4 bedroom 4.5 bath resort-like, single-level stunner was completely rebuilt just over a year ago. The perfect union of Santa Barbara style and Modern Farmhouse Chic, it's designed to entertain, highlighting an awesome location. Resort like backyard with Oversized pool and spa showcases dramatic lighting and water features. There are multiple outdoor living spaces, spotlighted by covered dining in the California room with dual flat screen TVs, a deep-seating patio set surrounding a sleek fire pit and fantastic sunset views. Automated outdoor Audio System and La Cantina folding wall with French Doors offer seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining flow, and still room left for a Kids Playhouse/Swing Set. The European Oak wood flooring (featured throughout the house) imbues historic charm as you enter the living room flanked by the custom floor-to-ceiling built-in bookcase, with piano nook, accentuated by a rustic Restoration Hardware candelabra chandelier.

Gorgeous, bright kitchen, overlooking private park, highlighted by high-end marble counters, top-of-the line appliances, and custom statement-making hood. Dining room cozy enough to seat 8, but large enough for 12 or more, with dramatic sunset views and one-of-a-kind light fixture. Larger secondary bedrooms, statement bathrooms, and a stunning master suite make this a "must see". Centrally located to SoCal attractions: 20+ minutes to Disneyland, beaches, and Legoland.