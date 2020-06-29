All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

26392 Colina Drive

26392 Colina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26392 Colina Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
This fully furnished, UTILITIES INCLUDED 4 bedroom 4.5 bath resort-like, single-level stunner was completely rebuilt just over a year ago. The perfect union of Santa Barbara style and Modern Farmhouse Chic, it's designed to entertain, highlighting an awesome location. Resort like backyard with Oversized pool and spa showcases dramatic lighting and water features. There are multiple outdoor living spaces, spotlighted by covered dining in the California room with dual flat screen TVs, a deep-seating patio set surrounding a sleek fire pit and fantastic sunset views. Automated outdoor Audio System and La Cantina folding wall with French Doors offer seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining flow, and still room left for a Kids Playhouse/Swing Set. The European Oak wood flooring (featured throughout the house) imbues historic charm as you enter the living room flanked by the custom floor-to-ceiling built-in bookcase, with piano nook, accentuated by a rustic Restoration Hardware candelabra chandelier.
Gorgeous, bright kitchen, overlooking private park, highlighted by high-end marble counters, top-of-the line appliances, and custom statement-making hood. Dining room cozy enough to seat 8, but large enough for 12 or more, with dramatic sunset views and one-of-a-kind light fixture. Larger secondary bedrooms, statement bathrooms, and a stunning master suite make this a "must see". Centrally located to SoCal attractions: 20+ minutes to Disneyland, beaches, and Legoland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26392 Colina Drive have any available units?
26392 Colina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26392 Colina Drive have?
Some of 26392 Colina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26392 Colina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26392 Colina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26392 Colina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26392 Colina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26392 Colina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26392 Colina Drive offers parking.
Does 26392 Colina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26392 Colina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26392 Colina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26392 Colina Drive has a pool.
Does 26392 Colina Drive have accessible units?
No, 26392 Colina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26392 Colina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26392 Colina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26392 Colina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26392 Colina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

