26378 Via Roble

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Condo Everything from the Ceiling to the Floor and all in between. New appliances, LED lighting to reduce electrical cost, Carpet, Flooring, Sinks, Kitchen and Bathroom Counter Tops, 4 New Ceiling Fans, New Doors, Vanities. New AC and Furnace. Great end unit, No one above or below you. You only share one wall with your neighbors. Great view of Saddle Back Mountains from the dining room/family room and both bedrooms. This condo is located near Saddle Back College and Irvine valley college and Saddle Back Church. Large Family Room with 2 Ceiling fans and lots of wall space and LED Lighting. Beautiful Kitchen with a Cognac Oak Cabinets, Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven, Stove. Inside laundry hook ups. Note Gas Dryer hookup.

Large Master bedroom with Ceiling Fan Vanity, LED Lighting and Walk-in closet. Standard size 2nd bed room with Ceiling fan and led lights.

2 room bathroom, 1st room has toilet and New sink and vanity and large wall mirror, 2nd room has private shower/bath. New paint in all rooms. Central AC and heater and a Nice deck for Barbecue. Attached Garage and 1 additional assigned parking stall, with street parking for guest. Mission Viejo Lake Privileges Community Pool, Community BBQ. This condo is right next to a Beautiful Creek and walking distance of a walking/biking trail. Community Park; Playground. Condo is located behind Glen Yermo grade school in a Safe neighborhood. No Smokers or Pets.