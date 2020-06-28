All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26378 Via Roble
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

26378 Via Roble

26378 via Roble · No Longer Available
Location

26378 via Roble, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Condo Everything from the Ceiling to the Floor and all in between. New appliances, LED lighting to reduce electrical cost, Carpet, Flooring, Sinks, Kitchen and Bathroom Counter Tops, 4 New Ceiling Fans, New Doors, Vanities. New AC and Furnace. Great end unit, No one above or below you. You only share one wall with your neighbors. Great view of Saddle Back Mountains from the dining room/family room and both bedrooms. This condo is located near Saddle Back College and Irvine valley college and Saddle Back Church. Large Family Room with 2 Ceiling fans and lots of wall space and LED Lighting. Beautiful Kitchen with a Cognac Oak Cabinets, Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven, Stove. Inside laundry hook ups. Note Gas Dryer hookup.
Large Master bedroom with Ceiling Fan Vanity, LED Lighting and Walk-in closet. Standard size 2nd bed room with Ceiling fan and led lights.
2 room bathroom, 1st room has toilet and New sink and vanity and large wall mirror, 2nd room has private shower/bath. New paint in all rooms. Central AC and heater and a Nice deck for Barbecue. Attached Garage and 1 additional assigned parking stall, with street parking for guest. Mission Viejo Lake Privileges Community Pool, Community BBQ. This condo is right next to a Beautiful Creek and walking distance of a walking/biking trail. Community Park; Playground. Condo is located behind Glen Yermo grade school in a Safe neighborhood. No Smokers or Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26378 Via Roble have any available units?
26378 Via Roble doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26378 Via Roble have?
Some of 26378 Via Roble's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26378 Via Roble currently offering any rent specials?
26378 Via Roble is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26378 Via Roble pet-friendly?
Yes, 26378 Via Roble is pet friendly.
Does 26378 Via Roble offer parking?
Yes, 26378 Via Roble offers parking.
Does 26378 Via Roble have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26378 Via Roble does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26378 Via Roble have a pool?
Yes, 26378 Via Roble has a pool.
Does 26378 Via Roble have accessible units?
No, 26378 Via Roble does not have accessible units.
Does 26378 Via Roble have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26378 Via Roble has units with dishwashers.
Does 26378 Via Roble have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26378 Via Roble has units with air conditioning.
