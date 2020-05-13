26206 Buscador

Amenities

Located in the Cortez community of Mission Viejo, this beautiful single family home awaits you. High ceilings in the entry and living room invite guests to relax and visit by the fireplace. The dining room is separated but remains open to the living room and entry. Newer kitchen shows beautifully, equipped with modern look and upgrades that include a Kohler farm sink, Price Pfister faucet, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances by Bosch and Samsung, separate water heater, soft close drawers, custom cabinetry, pullouts and more. New wood flooring throughout and new paint enhances an already great feel to this home. Overlooking the eating area which opens to the back yard and family room that offers a custom built-in entertainment center and its own fireplace. The half bath downstairs is also fully upgraded. A private back yard setup to relax or entertain. The secondary full bathroom includes custom upgrades. Three secondary bedrooms are light, bright and spacious. A fifth room can be used as an office or a bedroom. Privately situated off the back on the home is a luxurious and grand master suite with room for a retreat. The master bath offers a dual vanity and a custom walk-in closet. The home also includes a water softener, 2-car garage, downstairs laundry and many other upgrades.