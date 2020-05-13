All apartments in Mission Viejo
26206 Buscador
26206 Buscador

26206 Buscador · No Longer Available
Location

26206 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Cortez community of Mission Viejo, this beautiful single family home awaits you. High ceilings in the entry and living room invite guests to relax and visit by the fireplace. The dining room is separated but remains open to the living room and entry. Newer kitchen shows beautifully, equipped with modern look and upgrades that include a Kohler farm sink, Price Pfister faucet, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances by Bosch and Samsung, separate water heater, soft close drawers, custom cabinetry, pullouts and more. New wood flooring throughout and new paint enhances an already great feel to this home. Overlooking the eating area which opens to the back yard and family room that offers a custom built-in entertainment center and its own fireplace. The half bath downstairs is also fully upgraded. A private back yard setup to relax or entertain. The secondary full bathroom includes custom upgrades. Three secondary bedrooms are light, bright and spacious. A fifth room can be used as an office or a bedroom. Privately situated off the back on the home is a luxurious and grand master suite with room for a retreat. The master bath offers a dual vanity and a custom walk-in closet. The home also includes a water softener, 2-car garage, downstairs laundry and many other upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26206 Buscador have any available units?
26206 Buscador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26206 Buscador have?
Some of 26206 Buscador's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26206 Buscador currently offering any rent specials?
26206 Buscador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26206 Buscador pet-friendly?
No, 26206 Buscador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26206 Buscador offer parking?
Yes, 26206 Buscador offers parking.
Does 26206 Buscador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26206 Buscador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26206 Buscador have a pool?
No, 26206 Buscador does not have a pool.
Does 26206 Buscador have accessible units?
No, 26206 Buscador does not have accessible units.
Does 26206 Buscador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26206 Buscador has units with dishwashers.
Does 26206 Buscador have units with air conditioning?
No, 26206 Buscador does not have units with air conditioning.

