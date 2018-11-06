All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019

26182 San Roque Dr

26182 San Roque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26182 San Roque Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled single story, single family home in beautiful Mission Viejo seeking nice tenants now! Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, granite counters, recessed lights, tile flooring (carpet in bedrooms), direct access garage, and a nice backyard with patio and grass (landscaper provided). Also included for tenant use are the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Close to award winning Mission Viejo High School, as well as great restaurants and easy freeway access. A small pet might be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26182 San Roque Dr have any available units?
26182 San Roque Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26182 San Roque Dr have?
Some of 26182 San Roque Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26182 San Roque Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26182 San Roque Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26182 San Roque Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26182 San Roque Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26182 San Roque Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26182 San Roque Dr does offer parking.
Does 26182 San Roque Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26182 San Roque Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26182 San Roque Dr have a pool?
No, 26182 San Roque Dr does not have a pool.
Does 26182 San Roque Dr have accessible units?
No, 26182 San Roque Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26182 San Roque Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26182 San Roque Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 26182 San Roque Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26182 San Roque Dr has units with air conditioning.
