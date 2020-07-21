All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

24671 Via Alvorado

24671 Via Alvorado · No Longer Available
Location

24671 Via Alvorado, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous opportunity. Very popular Madrid Tract, Plan 640 - Casa Sandia. Ideally located near the center of the beautifully master-planned city of Mission Viejo, Large lot, high up on the hill with wonderful views. Four bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, approximately 2478 sqft. Large, spacious rooms including living room, dining room, family room with romantic fireplace opens directly to the kitchen. Huge master suite with fireplace, and generous-sized secondary bedrooms. 4th bedroom is currently used as an office/den/bonus room/loft and is open to the living room below - could easily be converted back to a bedroom if needed. And a 3-car garage. Outstanding award-winning Capistrano Unified School District. Great community parks, Casta del Sol golf course nearby, and all the fabulous amenities of Lake Mission Viejo are yours to enjoy. Don’t miss this outstanding opportunity. Gardening services included. No pets and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24671 Via Alvorado have any available units?
24671 Via Alvorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 24671 Via Alvorado currently offering any rent specials?
24671 Via Alvorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24671 Via Alvorado pet-friendly?
No, 24671 Via Alvorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24671 Via Alvorado offer parking?
Yes, 24671 Via Alvorado offers parking.
Does 24671 Via Alvorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24671 Via Alvorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24671 Via Alvorado have a pool?
No, 24671 Via Alvorado does not have a pool.
Does 24671 Via Alvorado have accessible units?
No, 24671 Via Alvorado does not have accessible units.
Does 24671 Via Alvorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 24671 Via Alvorado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24671 Via Alvorado have units with air conditioning?
No, 24671 Via Alvorado does not have units with air conditioning.
