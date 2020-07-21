24671 Via Alvorado

Amenities

Fabulous opportunity. Very popular Madrid Tract, Plan 640 - Casa Sandia. Ideally located near the center of the beautifully master-planned city of Mission Viejo, Large lot, high up on the hill with wonderful views. Four bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, approximately 2478 sqft. Large, spacious rooms including living room, dining room, family room with romantic fireplace opens directly to the kitchen. Huge master suite with fireplace, and generous-sized secondary bedrooms. 4th bedroom is currently used as an office/den/bonus room/loft and is open to the living room below - could easily be converted back to a bedroom if needed. And a 3-car garage. Outstanding award-winning Capistrano Unified School District. Great community parks, Casta del Sol golf course nearby, and all the fabulous amenities of Lake Mission Viejo are yours to enjoy. Don’t miss this outstanding opportunity. Gardening services included. No pets and no smoking please.