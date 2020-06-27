All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

243 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, bright and spacious corner unit in the desirable Community of California Court! Great quiet interior location with high ceilings. Two master bedrooms with full baths on the second floor. Indoor laundry with plenty of closet space. Spacious living room and dining open to the large kitchen with window facing the private patio. One car garage with direct access. Designer tile flooring on the main level with a cozy fireplace in the living room. Half bath on the main floor by the staircase. Association pool, spa, and barbecue. Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 California Court have any available units?
243 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 243 California Court have?
Some of 243 California Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
243 California Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 243 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 243 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 243 California Court offers parking.
Does 243 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 California Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 California Court have a pool?
Yes, 243 California Court has a pool.
Does 243 California Court have accessible units?
No, 243 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 243 California Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 California Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 California Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 California Court does not have units with air conditioning.
