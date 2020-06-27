243 California Court

Amenities

Beautiful, bright and spacious corner unit in the desirable Community of California Court! Great quiet interior location with high ceilings. Two master bedrooms with full baths on the second floor. Indoor laundry with plenty of closet space. Spacious living room and dining open to the large kitchen with window facing the private patio. One car garage with direct access. Designer tile flooring on the main level with a cozy fireplace in the living room. Half bath on the main floor by the staircase. Association pool, spa, and barbecue. Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and much more!