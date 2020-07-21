All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

23882 Via Maragall, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful and charming home located in Casta Del Sol 55+ community! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, & 1-car garage home with a large covered patio that adds additional living space for relaxing or entertaining. BBQ included. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation centers, which offers pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Over 40 clubs giving something for everyone. Property also for sale at $475,000 MLS #OC19068893 listed by Valorie Stover - Owner will sell or lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23882 Via Maragall have any available units?
23882 Via Maragall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23882 Via Maragall have?
Some of 23882 Via Maragall's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23882 Via Maragall currently offering any rent specials?
23882 Via Maragall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23882 Via Maragall pet-friendly?
No, 23882 Via Maragall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23882 Via Maragall offer parking?
Yes, 23882 Via Maragall offers parking.
Does 23882 Via Maragall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23882 Via Maragall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23882 Via Maragall have a pool?
Yes, 23882 Via Maragall has a pool.
Does 23882 Via Maragall have accessible units?
No, 23882 Via Maragall does not have accessible units.
Does 23882 Via Maragall have units with dishwashers?
No, 23882 Via Maragall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23882 Via Maragall have units with air conditioning?
No, 23882 Via Maragall does not have units with air conditioning.
