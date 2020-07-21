23882 Via Maragall

Amenities

Beautiful and charming home located in Casta Del Sol 55+ community! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, & 1-car garage home with a large covered patio that adds additional living space for relaxing or entertaining. BBQ included. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation centers, which offers pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Over 40 clubs giving something for everyone. Property also for sale at $475,000 MLS #OC19068893 listed by Valorie Stover - Owner will sell or lease.