23878 Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court

Large downstairs private room and bath for rent in a large single family home. $1000/mo. available Jan 1. Beautifully furnished with large armoire, mirrored wall to wall closet, ceiling fan. Private full bath attached to bedroom.

High speed internet, Wi-Fi and Direct TV included. Other utilities are shared among roommates, typically $75/mo. Family room with large screen HDTV and fireplace. Spacious living room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen. Dining room and breakfast nook. Washer/dryer. Relaxing fenced yard with BBQ, fountain, dining and lounge areas, space for gardening. Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Parking in front of home. Community pool with volleyball and park. Bike paths and walking trails close by. Great location, easy access to the 5 Fwy.

Share home with 3 adult professionals male and female. Quiet and respectful, but social as well. Neat and clean. Looking for professional adult, male or female, responsible, clean and respectful. Single occupancy. 1 small dog and 2 cats on premises.

Month-month lease terms, prefer 6 months or more.