Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:07 AM

23878 Cypress

23878 Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23878 Cypress Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Large downstairs private room and bath for rent in a large single family home. $1000/mo. available Jan 1. Beautifully furnished with large armoire, mirrored wall to wall closet, ceiling fan. Private full bath attached to bedroom.
High speed internet, Wi-Fi and Direct TV included. Other utilities are shared among roommates, typically $75/mo. Family room with large screen HDTV and fireplace. Spacious living room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen. Dining room and breakfast nook. Washer/dryer. Relaxing fenced yard with BBQ, fountain, dining and lounge areas, space for gardening. Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Parking in front of home. Community pool with volleyball and park. Bike paths and walking trails close by. Great location, easy access to the 5 Fwy.
Share home with 3 adult professionals male and female. Quiet and respectful, but social as well. Neat and clean. Looking for professional adult, male or female, responsible, clean and respectful. Single occupancy. 1 small dog and 2 cats on premises.
Month-month lease terms, prefer 6 months or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

