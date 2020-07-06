23878 Cypress

Amenities
Large downstairs private room and bath for rent in a large single family home. $1000/mo. available Jan 1. Beautifully furnished with large armoire, mirrored wall to wall closet, ceiling fan. Private full bath attached to bedroom.
High speed internet, Wi-Fi and Direct TV included. Other utilities are shared among roommates, typically $75/mo. Family room with large screen HDTV and fireplace. Spacious living room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen. Dining room and breakfast nook. Washer/dryer. Relaxing fenced yard with BBQ, fountain, dining and lounge areas, space for gardening. Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Parking in front of home. Community pool with volleyball and park. Bike paths and walking trails close by. Great location, easy access to the 5 Fwy.
Share home with 3 adult professionals male and female. Quiet and respectful, but social as well. Neat and clean. Looking for professional adult, male or female, responsible, clean and respectful. Single occupancy. 1 small dog and 2 cats on premises.
Month-month lease terms, prefer 6 months or more.