Amenities

garage tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Single family detached 3 Bed / 2 bath home with newer paint, vinyl plank flooring, carpet and bathroom vanities. Clean and nearly ready for move in. Features a highly desirable single story floor plan on a spacious 6,000 square foot lot. This home is conveniently located close to shopping/dining and is within minutes of Lake Mission Viejo, Casta Del Sol golf course, the Marguerite Tennis Center, and the Saddleback Valley YMCA.