23131 Bouquet Canyon

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Experience abundant views & pure tranquility in this spacious Mission-Revival inspired home inside the guard-gated community of Stoneridge in Mission Viejo. Enter the pristine property through the arched front patio & bright foyer to find light-filled windows, curved staircase, travertine & wood flooring, magnificent tray ceilings, & 1st level bedroom/versatile room & powder room, as well as, separate laundry room. The kitchen is a gourmand’s delight & features large center island, dark wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook with French doors leading to the manicured grounds. The formal dining room is ideal for hosting celebrations, while the cozy living room with fireplace & custom built-in is perfect for relaxation & privacy. Entertain guests or simply relax in the spacious family room with abundant windows, fireplace & handsome crown moulding. Upstairs you’ll find an office, two generous bedrooms, as well as, the sizable master suite with views of Lake Mission Viejo, two large walk-in closets, designer carpet, soaking tub, custom tile, walk-in shower, & large vanity with elegant countertops & separate makeup vanity. Outside, enjoy sunset evenings & dinner al-fresco in the verdant backyard with luxurious mountain views, as well as built-in BBQ with prep area & grass lawn. Located just minutes from fine dining, excellent schools, shopping & retail establishments, this gorgeous home checks all the boxes when it comes to deluxe, secure & serene living.