All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23131 Bouquet Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23131 Bouquet Canyon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

23131 Bouquet Canyon

23131 Bouquet Cyn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

23131 Bouquet Cyn, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Experience abundant views & pure tranquility in this spacious Mission-Revival inspired home inside the guard-gated community of Stoneridge in Mission Viejo. Enter the pristine property through the arched front patio & bright foyer to find light-filled windows, curved staircase, travertine & wood flooring, magnificent tray ceilings, & 1st level bedroom/versatile room & powder room, as well as, separate laundry room. The kitchen is a gourmand’s delight & features large center island, dark wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook with French doors leading to the manicured grounds. The formal dining room is ideal for hosting celebrations, while the cozy living room with fireplace & custom built-in is perfect for relaxation & privacy. Entertain guests or simply relax in the spacious family room with abundant windows, fireplace & handsome crown moulding. Upstairs you’ll find an office, two generous bedrooms, as well as, the sizable master suite with views of Lake Mission Viejo, two large walk-in closets, designer carpet, soaking tub, custom tile, walk-in shower, & large vanity with elegant countertops & separate makeup vanity. Outside, enjoy sunset evenings & dinner al-fresco in the verdant backyard with luxurious mountain views, as well as built-in BBQ with prep area & grass lawn. Located just minutes from fine dining, excellent schools, shopping & retail establishments, this gorgeous home checks all the boxes when it comes to deluxe, secure & serene living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23131 Bouquet Canyon have any available units?
23131 Bouquet Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23131 Bouquet Canyon have?
Some of 23131 Bouquet Canyon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23131 Bouquet Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
23131 Bouquet Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23131 Bouquet Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 23131 Bouquet Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23131 Bouquet Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 23131 Bouquet Canyon offers parking.
Does 23131 Bouquet Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23131 Bouquet Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23131 Bouquet Canyon have a pool?
No, 23131 Bouquet Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 23131 Bouquet Canyon have accessible units?
No, 23131 Bouquet Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 23131 Bouquet Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 23131 Bouquet Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23131 Bouquet Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 23131 Bouquet Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside