Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

23007 Via Pimiento

23007 via Pimiento · No Longer Available
Location

23007 via Pimiento, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available furnished for $2250.00 per month or unfurnished for $2000.00. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs condo is beautifully updated with laminate flooring, designer paint, crown molding, and blinds. This 932 sq feet feels huge because of the great use of space. Storage galore, Walk-In closet, Indoor laundry, and Breakfast nook. Large Master bedroom and a secondary bedroom, large enough for 2 twin beds. Oversized one car attached garage and one assigned parking to assure you always have a space to park when you come home. Also enjoy an evening cocktail or morning coffee on your spacious upstairs patio. Available today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23007 Via Pimiento have any available units?
23007 Via Pimiento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23007 Via Pimiento have?
Some of 23007 Via Pimiento's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23007 Via Pimiento currently offering any rent specials?
23007 Via Pimiento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23007 Via Pimiento pet-friendly?
No, 23007 Via Pimiento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23007 Via Pimiento offer parking?
Yes, 23007 Via Pimiento offers parking.
Does 23007 Via Pimiento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23007 Via Pimiento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23007 Via Pimiento have a pool?
No, 23007 Via Pimiento does not have a pool.
Does 23007 Via Pimiento have accessible units?
No, 23007 Via Pimiento does not have accessible units.
Does 23007 Via Pimiento have units with dishwashers?
No, 23007 Via Pimiento does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23007 Via Pimiento have units with air conditioning?
No, 23007 Via Pimiento does not have units with air conditioning.
