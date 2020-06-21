23007 Via Pimiento

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available furnished for $2250.00 per month or unfurnished for $2000.00. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs condo is beautifully updated with laminate flooring, designer paint, crown molding, and blinds. This 932 sq feet feels huge because of the great use of space. Storage galore, Walk-In closet, Indoor laundry, and Breakfast nook. Large Master bedroom and a secondary bedroom, large enough for 2 twin beds. Oversized one car attached garage and one assigned parking to assure you always have a space to park when you come home. Also enjoy an evening cocktail or morning coffee on your spacious upstairs patio. Available today!