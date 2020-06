Amenities

NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS AT THE END OF CDS WITH A NICE POOL AND LOOKING AT SUNSET & CITY VIEW AND ENJOY YOUR DAY . OVER 2203 SQ FT LIVING SPACE . DETACH FROM BOTH SIDE AND PRIVET LOT. NEW AIR CONDITION . SECTIONAL GARAGE DOOR. CLOSE TO SCHOOL , PARK , SHOPPING AND FWY .