22426 Porreras

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

YOU NEED TO SEE IT TO REALLY BELIEVE IT... Enjoy panoramic views of Lake Mission Viejo, Rolling Hills, the Santa Ana Mountains, North Beach, East Beach, the Oak Preserve and City Lights. Light and Bright, open and airy, this home has near new carpet and near new paint. It also has stunning views that, they say, never get old. Come home to this popular Top Level, End Unit, "Penthouse Baroness" floor plan with no neighbor above you or anywhere beside you, located in the prestigious, 24/7 Gate Guarded Community known as "Mallorca" peacefully nestled on the west shore of Lake Mission Viejo. Deuces are wild with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 view balconies, a 2 car garage and a community with 2 pools, 2 spas and is 2 good to miss out on. Lake Membership is included offering you opportunities at boating, swimming, fishing, listening to summer concerts every other Saturday Night starting in June and at watching the fireworks displays on July 4th and after the last Concert the first Saturday in September. Take full advantage of the Sandy, Private, Mallorca Beach with its picnic tables, bar-b-qs, cabana, shower, boat docks and designated swimming area.

To arrange for a showing, please contact Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.