All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22426 Porreras.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22426 Porreras
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

22426 Porreras

22426 Porreras · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22426 Porreras, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
YOU NEED TO SEE IT TO REALLY BELIEVE IT... Enjoy panoramic views of Lake Mission Viejo, Rolling Hills, the Santa Ana Mountains, North Beach, East Beach, the Oak Preserve and City Lights. Light and Bright, open and airy, this home has near new carpet and near new paint. It also has stunning views that, they say, never get old. Come home to this popular Top Level, End Unit, "Penthouse Baroness" floor plan with no neighbor above you or anywhere beside you, located in the prestigious, 24/7 Gate Guarded Community known as "Mallorca" peacefully nestled on the west shore of Lake Mission Viejo. Deuces are wild with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 view balconies, a 2 car garage and a community with 2 pools, 2 spas and is 2 good to miss out on. Lake Membership is included offering you opportunities at boating, swimming, fishing, listening to summer concerts every other Saturday Night starting in June and at watching the fireworks displays on July 4th and after the last Concert the first Saturday in September. Take full advantage of the Sandy, Private, Mallorca Beach with its picnic tables, bar-b-qs, cabana, shower, boat docks and designated swimming area.
To arrange for a showing, please contact Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22426 Porreras have any available units?
22426 Porreras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22426 Porreras have?
Some of 22426 Porreras's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22426 Porreras currently offering any rent specials?
22426 Porreras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22426 Porreras pet-friendly?
No, 22426 Porreras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22426 Porreras offer parking?
Yes, 22426 Porreras offers parking.
Does 22426 Porreras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22426 Porreras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22426 Porreras have a pool?
Yes, 22426 Porreras has a pool.
Does 22426 Porreras have accessible units?
No, 22426 Porreras does not have accessible units.
Does 22426 Porreras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22426 Porreras has units with dishwashers.
Does 22426 Porreras have units with air conditioning?
No, 22426 Porreras does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside