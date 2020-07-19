22201 Wayside

Amenities

Amazing views from Sunrise to Sunset takes your breath away!! Located in the gated community of Canyon Crest, Stunning residence offers approx. 3500 of plush & elegant living space, 4 bedroom + bonus room, 3 full baths, spectacular views of MV Lake and distance Hills & city lights, elegant staircase curves around the foyer w/ tumbled Limestone that carries to family room & kitchen with granite counters, SS built-in appliance, Sub-Zero, Wine cooler, oversized Island, glass-cased display cabinets, french doors to patio, spacious family rm. brick accent fireplace,built-in entertainment center,formal living & dining room w/ French doors to patio, exquisite master suite w/natural stone & granite counters, private balcony w/ awesome views, all pavers backyard w/ gorgeous water fountain and brand new cover patio recently installed.