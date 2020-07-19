All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
22201 Wayside
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

22201 Wayside

22201 Wayside · No Longer Available
Location

22201 Wayside, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Amazing views from Sunrise to Sunset takes your breath away!! Located in the gated community of Canyon Crest, Stunning residence offers approx. 3500 of plush & elegant living space, 4 bedroom + bonus room, 3 full baths, spectacular views of MV Lake and distance Hills & city lights, elegant staircase curves around the foyer w/ tumbled Limestone that carries to family room & kitchen with granite counters, SS built-in appliance, Sub-Zero, Wine cooler, oversized Island, glass-cased display cabinets, french doors to patio, spacious family rm. brick accent fireplace,built-in entertainment center,formal living & dining room w/ French doors to patio, exquisite master suite w/natural stone & granite counters, private balcony w/ awesome views, all pavers backyard w/ gorgeous water fountain and brand new cover patio recently installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22201 Wayside have any available units?
22201 Wayside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22201 Wayside have?
Some of 22201 Wayside's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22201 Wayside currently offering any rent specials?
22201 Wayside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22201 Wayside pet-friendly?
No, 22201 Wayside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22201 Wayside offer parking?
No, 22201 Wayside does not offer parking.
Does 22201 Wayside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22201 Wayside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22201 Wayside have a pool?
No, 22201 Wayside does not have a pool.
Does 22201 Wayside have accessible units?
No, 22201 Wayside does not have accessible units.
Does 22201 Wayside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22201 Wayside has units with dishwashers.
Does 22201 Wayside have units with air conditioning?
No, 22201 Wayside does not have units with air conditioning.
