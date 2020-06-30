All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22036 Antigua.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22036 Antigua
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

22036 Antigua

22036 Antigua · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22036 Antigua, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to Mission Viejo. This beautiful condominium is located in Coral Gardens Community in the center of Mission Viejo. Walk distance to the Lake Mission Viejo. This carriage unit with one attached wall has a nice front patio, vaulted ceilings, Large living room with fireplace, upgraded flooring and new windows, master bedroom with good size closet space., the other bedroom has built-in wall shelf, one and quarter bath, single car garage, permitted carport parking and enough parking space in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22036 Antigua have any available units?
22036 Antigua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22036 Antigua have?
Some of 22036 Antigua's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22036 Antigua currently offering any rent specials?
22036 Antigua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22036 Antigua pet-friendly?
No, 22036 Antigua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22036 Antigua offer parking?
Yes, 22036 Antigua offers parking.
Does 22036 Antigua have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22036 Antigua does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22036 Antigua have a pool?
No, 22036 Antigua does not have a pool.
Does 22036 Antigua have accessible units?
No, 22036 Antigua does not have accessible units.
Does 22036 Antigua have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22036 Antigua has units with dishwashers.
Does 22036 Antigua have units with air conditioning?
No, 22036 Antigua does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside