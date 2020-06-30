22036 Antigua

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome to Mission Viejo. This beautiful condominium is located in Coral Gardens Community in the center of Mission Viejo. Walk distance to the Lake Mission Viejo. This carriage unit with one attached wall has a nice front patio, vaulted ceilings, Large living room with fireplace, upgraded flooring and new windows, master bedroom with good size closet space., the other bedroom has built-in wall shelf, one and quarter bath, single car garage, permitted carport parking and enough parking space in the complex.