Mission Viejo, CA
21881 Ontur
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:52 PM

21881 Ontur

21881 Ontur · No Longer Available
Location

21881 Ontur, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool table
garage
Enjoy living near lake Mission Viejo in this spacious, lushly landscaped executive home. The popular floorplan includes a recently remodeled, eat-in kitchen with a new gas range and built in microwave, and granite counter tops! The sunny living room has vaulted ceilings; the separate family room has a brick fireplace, and access to a pretty brick patio area and lushly landscaped yard with expansive view! There is a large, formal dining room, a main floor bedroom and en suite bathroom,and an convenient inside laundry area. Enjoy a large bonus room upstairs, perfect for entertaining, pool table, guest room or office. The luxurious master suite has a private balcony, a romantic fireplace and a large, walk-in closet, plus a newly remodeled bath area with walk-in shower and dual vanities with granite counters. There is a three-car garage for that extra car or toys. Enter through a gated, flower-lined courtyard for additional privacy. Lake Mission Viejo membership is included. Note that this home is in the popular Saddleback school district! This is priced to lease quickly! Pam Pedego, Regency Real Estate 949-422-8981 DRE#00664734

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21881 Ontur have any available units?
21881 Ontur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21881 Ontur have?
Some of 21881 Ontur's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21881 Ontur currently offering any rent specials?
21881 Ontur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21881 Ontur pet-friendly?
No, 21881 Ontur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21881 Ontur offer parking?
Yes, 21881 Ontur offers parking.
Does 21881 Ontur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21881 Ontur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21881 Ontur have a pool?
No, 21881 Ontur does not have a pool.
Does 21881 Ontur have accessible units?
No, 21881 Ontur does not have accessible units.
Does 21881 Ontur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21881 Ontur has units with dishwashers.
Does 21881 Ontur have units with air conditioning?
No, 21881 Ontur does not have units with air conditioning.
