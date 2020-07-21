21881 Ontur

Amenities

Enjoy living near lake Mission Viejo in this spacious, lushly landscaped executive home. The popular floorplan includes a recently remodeled, eat-in kitchen with a new gas range and built in microwave, and granite counter tops! The sunny living room has vaulted ceilings; the separate family room has a brick fireplace, and access to a pretty brick patio area and lushly landscaped yard with expansive view! There is a large, formal dining room, a main floor bedroom and en suite bathroom,and an convenient inside laundry area. Enjoy a large bonus room upstairs, perfect for entertaining, pool table, guest room or office. The luxurious master suite has a private balcony, a romantic fireplace and a large, walk-in closet, plus a newly remodeled bath area with walk-in shower and dual vanities with granite counters. There is a three-car garage for that extra car or toys. Enter through a gated, flower-lined courtyard for additional privacy. Lake Mission Viejo membership is included. Note that this home is in the popular Saddleback school district! This is priced to lease quickly! Pam Pedego, Regency Real Estate 949-422-8981 DRE#00664734