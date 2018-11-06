21743 San Leandro

Amenities

PALMIA IS A 55+ COMMUNITY in the heart of Mission Viejo. This beautiful single story with no steps throughout is a corner unit which allows plenty of natural light. Boasting a huge Master Suite and a secondary bedroom bath, this property is full of charm! With a great open floor plan, cozy fireplace and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a breakfast nook, you will feel right at home. Fresh paint and newer wood style laminate flooring, this home is CLEAN. Featuring a quaint back patio, with beautiful blooming plants, great for enjoying a nice beverage or dining al fresco. Complete with an attached 2 car garage, and full size laundry hook ups! Enjoy the peace of mind while knowing this is a 24 hour guard gated community. Palmia has so much to offer, an 18 hole putting green, racquet sports, a beautiful club house, numerous clubs including wine club, opera club, and more than 40 other clubs and activities to choose from. Enjoy an active lifestyle in the lush surroundings of Palmia! Hurry, this place wont last!