Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

21743 San Leandro

21743 San Leandro · No Longer Available
Location

21743 San Leandro, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
putting green
garage
PALMIA IS A 55+ COMMUNITY in the heart of Mission Viejo. This beautiful single story with no steps throughout is a corner unit which allows plenty of natural light. Boasting a huge Master Suite and a secondary bedroom bath, this property is full of charm! With a great open floor plan, cozy fireplace and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a breakfast nook, you will feel right at home. Fresh paint and newer wood style laminate flooring, this home is CLEAN. Featuring a quaint back patio, with beautiful blooming plants, great for enjoying a nice beverage or dining al fresco. Complete with an attached 2 car garage, and full size laundry hook ups! Enjoy the peace of mind while knowing this is a 24 hour guard gated community. Palmia has so much to offer, an 18 hole putting green, racquet sports, a beautiful club house, numerous clubs including wine club, opera club, and more than 40 other clubs and activities to choose from. Enjoy an active lifestyle in the lush surroundings of Palmia! Hurry, this place wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21743 San Leandro have any available units?
21743 San Leandro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21743 San Leandro have?
Some of 21743 San Leandro's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21743 San Leandro currently offering any rent specials?
21743 San Leandro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21743 San Leandro pet-friendly?
No, 21743 San Leandro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21743 San Leandro offer parking?
Yes, 21743 San Leandro offers parking.
Does 21743 San Leandro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21743 San Leandro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21743 San Leandro have a pool?
No, 21743 San Leandro does not have a pool.
Does 21743 San Leandro have accessible units?
No, 21743 San Leandro does not have accessible units.
Does 21743 San Leandro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21743 San Leandro has units with dishwashers.
Does 21743 San Leandro have units with air conditioning?
No, 21743 San Leandro does not have units with air conditioning.

