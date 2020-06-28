Rent Calculator
21533 San Giorgio
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21533 San Giorgio
21533 San Giorgio
·
No Longer Available
Location
21533 San Giorgio, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This well kept single story townhome is located in the gated senior community of Palmia. Light and bright and very quiet. Full lake MV privileges and awesome community amenities. utility inclusive
(RLNE5586620)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21533 San Giorgio have any available units?
21533 San Giorgio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mission Viejo, CA
.
What amenities does 21533 San Giorgio have?
Some of 21533 San Giorgio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21533 San Giorgio currently offering any rent specials?
21533 San Giorgio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21533 San Giorgio pet-friendly?
Yes, 21533 San Giorgio is pet friendly.
Does 21533 San Giorgio offer parking?
Yes, 21533 San Giorgio offers parking.
Does 21533 San Giorgio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21533 San Giorgio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21533 San Giorgio have a pool?
No, 21533 San Giorgio does not have a pool.
Does 21533 San Giorgio have accessible units?
No, 21533 San Giorgio does not have accessible units.
Does 21533 San Giorgio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21533 San Giorgio has units with dishwashers.
Does 21533 San Giorgio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21533 San Giorgio has units with air conditioning.
