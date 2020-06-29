21311 Mazatlan

Amenities
DON’T MISS this GREAT SINGLE LEVEL home, available for lease, at the end of the end of a Cul-de-Sac located in the fabulous 55+ guard gated community of Palmia. This home has been METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED and is light, bright and BEAUTIFUL!! The property features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, a large cheery gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and a sunny breakfast nook. Home is highlighted by a neutral and pleasing décor which includes new paint, wood blinds, tile flooring, and new carpet. The living room and dining room are enhanced by a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling which give it an open spacious feeling. The lovely master suite and bath include dual sinks, walk in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy the peaceful and private lush backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. New HVAC system and new water heater just installed. Palmia is an active 55+ senior community w/ an 18 hole putting green, resort style pools & spas, tennis courts, gym, billiards, library, gorgeous club house, parties, clubs, trips & LAKE MISSION VIEJO ACCESS. This is a great opportunity to lease in Palmia since properties rarely come available for lease in this wonderful and exclusive community.