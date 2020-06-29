21311 Mazatlan

Amenities

putting green walk in closets gym pool air conditioning pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table putting green tennis court

DON’T MISS this GREAT SINGLE LEVEL home, available for lease, at the end of the end of a Cul-de-Sac located in the fabulous 55+ guard gated community of Palmia. This home has been METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED and is light, bright and BEAUTIFUL!! The property features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, a large cheery gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and a sunny breakfast nook. Home is highlighted by a neutral and pleasing décor which includes new paint, wood blinds, tile flooring, and new carpet. The living room and dining room are enhanced by a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling which give it an open spacious feeling. The lovely master suite and bath include dual sinks, walk in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy the peaceful and private lush backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. New HVAC system and new water heater just installed. Palmia is an active 55+ senior community w/ an 18 hole putting green, resort style pools & spas, tennis courts, gym, billiards, library, gorgeous club house, parties, clubs, trips & LAKE MISSION VIEJO ACCESS. This is a great opportunity to lease in Palmia since properties rarely come available for lease in this wonderful and exclusive community.