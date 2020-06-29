All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:37 AM

21311 Mazatlan

21311 Mazatlan · No Longer Available
Location

21311 Mazatlan, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

putting green
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
tennis court
DON’T MISS this GREAT SINGLE LEVEL home, available for lease, at the end of the end of a Cul-de-Sac located in the fabulous 55+ guard gated community of Palmia. This home has been METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED and is light, bright and BEAUTIFUL!! The property features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, a large cheery gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and a sunny breakfast nook. Home is highlighted by a neutral and pleasing décor which includes new paint, wood blinds, tile flooring, and new carpet. The living room and dining room are enhanced by a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling which give it an open spacious feeling. The lovely master suite and bath include dual sinks, walk in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy the peaceful and private lush backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. New HVAC system and new water heater just installed. Palmia is an active 55+ senior community w/ an 18 hole putting green, resort style pools & spas, tennis courts, gym, billiards, library, gorgeous club house, parties, clubs, trips & LAKE MISSION VIEJO ACCESS. This is a great opportunity to lease in Palmia since properties rarely come available for lease in this wonderful and exclusive community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21311 Mazatlan have any available units?
21311 Mazatlan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21311 Mazatlan have?
Some of 21311 Mazatlan's amenities include putting green, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21311 Mazatlan currently offering any rent specials?
21311 Mazatlan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21311 Mazatlan pet-friendly?
No, 21311 Mazatlan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21311 Mazatlan offer parking?
No, 21311 Mazatlan does not offer parking.
Does 21311 Mazatlan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21311 Mazatlan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21311 Mazatlan have a pool?
Yes, 21311 Mazatlan has a pool.
Does 21311 Mazatlan have accessible units?
No, 21311 Mazatlan does not have accessible units.
Does 21311 Mazatlan have units with dishwashers?
No, 21311 Mazatlan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21311 Mazatlan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21311 Mazatlan has units with air conditioning.
