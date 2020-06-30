212 California Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful & Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Available Now - Mission Viejo Lake Access, additional parking permit included and paid for! - Great home with privacy. Large living room with new flooring. Tiled fire place in living room with adjoined private patio. Spacious kitchen with new refaced cabinets.Two master suites upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Direct access garage to unit. New paint through out with gorgeous wood shuttered windows. Near shopping centers and free access to Mission Viejo Lake. Tot lot and hiking.Washer and dryer hookups. No smoking please. Please contact our friendly leasing agent Mariana at (714)856-3636.



(RLNE5191441)