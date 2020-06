Amenities

This highly desirable end unit townhouse in the gated Marisol complex features a large private patio, 2 car attached garage, private entry, and cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location and close to the 5 freeway, schools, shopping and comes complete with Lake Mission Viejo access. Let the photos speak for themselves