All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 149 California Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
149 California Court
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

149 California Court

149 California Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

149 California Ct, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Refreshed and sparkling condo, 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath upper in corner location, with roomy one car garage below with laundry area. Preferred carriage unity with no one above or below. Private staircase leads through wonderful outside patio to entrance. Enter into open, great room concept living room with dozy gas fireplace, dining room and light and bright kitchen with wonderful pantry, refrigerator, new stainless dish washer, sink under window, breakfast island and gas cooktop. Ready for move in, new window coverings, refreshed baths, complete with fresh paint, new toilets and new plush bedroom carpet - all living areas are easy care laminate and tile. Master bedroom includes private bath with tub/shower and spacious walkin closet with custom storage system. Lush well kept California Court includes private pol and inviting spa, and Lake Association Membership. Close to shopping, parks, entertainment, schools ad 241 toll. Contact Broker Associate, Linda Freedland, Regency Real Estate Brokers, 949 637-3167 to arrange easy viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 California Court have any available units?
149 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 149 California Court have?
Some of 149 California Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
149 California Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 149 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 149 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 149 California Court offers parking.
Does 149 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 California Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 California Court have a pool?
No, 149 California Court does not have a pool.
Does 149 California Court have accessible units?
No, 149 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 149 California Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 California Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 California Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 California Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside