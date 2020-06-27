149 California Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Refreshed and sparkling condo, 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath upper in corner location, with roomy one car garage below with laundry area. Preferred carriage unity with no one above or below. Private staircase leads through wonderful outside patio to entrance. Enter into open, great room concept living room with dozy gas fireplace, dining room and light and bright kitchen with wonderful pantry, refrigerator, new stainless dish washer, sink under window, breakfast island and gas cooktop. Ready for move in, new window coverings, refreshed baths, complete with fresh paint, new toilets and new plush bedroom carpet - all living areas are easy care laminate and tile. Master bedroom includes private bath with tub/shower and spacious walkin closet with custom storage system. Lush well kept California Court includes private pol and inviting spa, and Lake Association Membership. Close to shopping, parks, entertainment, schools ad 241 toll. Contact Broker Associate, Linda Freedland, Regency Real Estate Brokers, 949 637-3167 to arrange easy viewing.